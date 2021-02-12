After a move from Washington, D.C. to Palm Beach, Florida, former First Lady Melania Trump is settling into her new home, focusing on her family, and readying plans for future initiatives, the Office of Melania Trump told Breitbart News exclusively Friday.

Since leaving the White House on January 20, Mrs. Trump has opened the Office of Melania Trump — dedicated to her endeavors that previously centered around the well-being of children, bringing awareness to the nation’s opioid crisis, and warning against cyberbullying.

In the first statement from the Office of Melania Trump, the First Lady’s team says her number one priority at the moment is her role as mother to their son, 14-year-old Barron Trump, and laying the groundwork for her future philanthropic projects.

“Over the past few weeks, Mrs. Trump has been focused on her responsibilities as a mother and settling her family in their new home,” the Office of Melania Trump wrote in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “She has always been a humanitarian and an entrepreneur by nature. She has many different ideas, and it will take time to establish them. No matter what she decides to do, it will be done with quality and passion.”

The statement comes as CNN’s Kate Bennett published a piece comparing Mrs. Trump’s schedule to that of First Lady Jill Biden, quoting anonymous sources.

The story suggests that while Mrs. Biden has quickly transitioned to a schedule of public speaking arrangements, magazine interviews, and televised messages, Mrs. Trump’s schedule is filled with spa visits and nightly fish dinners.

A source close to Mrs. Trump disputed the CNN story, noting that the news outlet does not have access to Mrs. Trump’s private schedule. Her work, the source said, has continued outside the White House.

“She does want to get out there but she wants to do it in a thoughtful manner,” the source said, hinting that Mrs. Trump is eager to jumpstart her charity engagements. “She’s ready to get involved.”

