Nolte – Report: FBI Investigating Lincoln Project Cofounder’s Behavior with Underage Boys

The “FBI is investigating allegations against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver” and if he “ever behaved inappropriately” with “underage boys,” reports Yashar Ali.

The FBI is investigating allegations against longtime GOP political consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver, according to two sources who said they were contacted by FBI agents. Those sources told me the agents inquired whether Weaver ever touched them inappropriately or sent or requested sexually explicit material when they were underage. The FBI asking potential witnesses about allegations of illegal conduct does not necessarily mean that someone is the subject or a target of a federal investigation. It’s also unclear what the scope of the FBI’s inquiry is; the sources who spoke to me said the questions they were asked were narrow in scope.

There have already been credible reports of Weaver allegedly abusing his position at the disgraced Lincoln Project to groom a boy as young as 14, so this report comes as no surprise, and it is just one more nail in the coffin of this grifter operation.

Honestly, the only surprise here is all the surprise people are expressing… Which basically comes down to, Oh, my gawd, I can’t believe the worst people in the world are behaving like the worst people in the world!

Let me just tell you this…

Anyone in the establishment media or the political establishment that feigns surprise over 1) the Lincoln Project funneling millions to themselves or 2) that John Weaver allegedly abused his authority to harass and groom young men and at least one boy, is lying to you.

Everyone knew who and what these grifters were and are all about. Normally I would take great joy in these monsters suckering $90 million out of gullible leftists, but during a pandemic and economic recession, even I’m not that heartless.

As far as Weaver’s alleged predations, according to Karl Rove, this has been an open secret in D.C. for decades.

If Rove knew, how is it that Rove’s protégé and Lincoln Project cofounder Steve Schmidt didn’t?

What’s more, according to the Associated Press, the Lincoln Project had, in their hands, all the way back in June, a whole list of sexual misconduct complaints against Weaver. They did nothing other than to shield him. He wasn’t even put on leave until August.

The Lincoln Project is a cabal of evil, greedy grifters willing to look the other way in order to line their pockets… Hey what’s a 14-year-old boy compared to a new house and speedboat!

Everyone in D.C. and the media knew all about all of this and allowed it to happen because preying on kids is okay with the media and D.C. establishment. The entire establishment will band to together for decades to shield a Jeffrey Epstein for however long he remains useful to the establishment cause.

