Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial Day Five

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Saturday.

All times Eastern.

–

10:35 AM: Motion agreed to by a 55-45 vote.

10:30 AM: Graham, after it is clear the Senate will vote to call witnesses (Collins, Murkowski, Sasse, Romney), changes his vote to aye.

Collins, Murkowski and Romney have all voted yes for witnesses. Looks like its going to happen. — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) February 13, 2021

10:20 AM: Leahy says all parties must refrain from using language that is not conducive to civil discourse. He says the question before the Senate is the motion to subpoena witnesses and documents. The clerk will now call the role.

10:16 AM: Van der Veen says he wants depositions from Pelosi and Vice President Harris and “not by Zoom.” He wants depositions done in his office in Philadelphia (“Philly-delphia”) as Senators mock him and laugh at him.

“I don’t know why you’re laughing,” van der Veen says.

Open laughter from Senate when Trump attny Van der Veen says any depositions must happen in person and in his office in Philadelphia. (Senators all know they control the process and that in the past – Clinton – depositions have happened by video. ) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) February 13, 2021

Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen: "None of these depositions should be done by Zoom. We didn't do this hearing by Zoom. These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia." pic.twitter.com/iArWQkGlgi — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 13, 2021

10:11 AM: Raskin tells van der Veen that this is the proper time to call for witnesses because this was the time they were allotted to decide if they wanted to call witnesses. Raskin says the information that came out last night apparently backed up by contemporaneous notes will put to rest any lingering doubts that Trump did not want to defend the Capitol. Raskin says the only person the former president’s counsel should interview is their client, Trump. Raskin claims the “dereliction of duty” is built into the incitement charge.

BREAKING: Rep. Jamie Raskin calls for subpoenaing Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler who tweeted a statement last night about talk she had with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy regarding former Pres. Trump's possible involvement in the Capitol siege. https://t.co/fkDU2lrJWB pic.twitter.com/Kds4EQqeYV — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2021

10:07 AM: Van der Veen says there is only one article of impeachment and one charge, and that’s “incitement of violence and insurrection.” He says House Managers did not investigate the case before bringing impeachment. He says if they want to have witnesses, he is going to need over 100 depositions.

"If they want to have witnesses, I'm going to need at least over 100 depositions. Not just one," Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen says at #impeachmenttrial. https://t.co/BY7pGN4vv8 pic.twitter.com/Kql85RJc1J — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2021

10:05 AM: Raskin says House Managers have presented “overwhelming evidence” over the last few days that Trump incited the insurrectionists to storm the Capitol and left no doubt that the Senate should convict. Raskin references Rep. Herrera Beutler’s Friday evening statement about Trump’s comments, and he would like to subpoena Herrera Beutler and her contemporaneous notes.

10:01 AM: Trial resumes.

GOP Senator Mitt Romney says: “I will support additional witnesses" at Trump impeachment trial "if the counsel on either side wishes to call witnesses,” when asked if he would want to hear from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as a witness. — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) February 13, 2021

Senator Whitehouse nailed it. https://t.co/BfCsfTEh9B — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 13, 2021

9:59 AM:

Sen. Brown tells reporters that he’s “incredulous” that the testimony this week hasn’t changed more minds, but “I’ve watched my spineless colleagues walk around with fear in their eyes for four years so maybe I shouldn’t be surprised” — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) February 13, 2021

9:50 AM: Senators are expected to make closing arguments unless Democrats decide at the last minute to call witnesses.

News: in email to colleagues McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump, per two sources familiar — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 13, 2021