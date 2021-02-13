Louisiana GOP Unanimously Votes to Censure Sen. Bill Cassidy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s executive committee unanimously voted Saturday to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy following his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

OFFICIAL: The LAGOP Executive Committee Unanimously Votes to Censure Senator Bill Cassidyhttps://t.co/NMBkY30WNt — Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021

The statement by the Louisiana GOP read:

The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge.

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” Cassidy said about his vote. “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty. pic.twitter.com/ute0xPc4BH — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the Louisiana GOP stated it is “profoundly disappointed” in Cassidy’s vote to join with Senate Democrats in their claim that impeaching Trump is constitutional and that a “trial” should proceed.

Cassidy said at that time, “A sufficient amount of evidence of constitutionality exists for the Senate to proceed with the trial.”

In January, however, Cassidy, voted with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on a motion that stated impeaching a president after he leaves office is unconstitutional.

The Senate vote was 57-43, which failed to meet the two-thirds majority threshold required to impeach the former president.

Cassidy joined six other Republican senators in voting to convict Trump: Sens. Richard Burr (NC); Susan Collins (ME); Ben Sasse (NE); Mitt Romney (UT); Lisa Murkowski (AK); and Pat Toomey (R).

Cassidy was just re-elected to another six-year term in 2020.