Ted Cruz Reveals Submitted Questions Not Asked: ‘Can We Build Keystone Pipeline if We Add Hunter Biden to the Board?’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed Saturday several questions his colleagues submitted that House impeachment managers did not entertain.

“Can we build the Keystone Pipeline if we add Hunter Biden to the board?” read one, according to Cruz.

That was referring to President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the pipeline that would deliver energy from Canada to American refineries. Biden’s move ended 11,000 union jobs.

The wrinkle of Hunter Biden refers to the president’s son landing a lucrative position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, despite no experience in energy production or knowledge of the language.

Cruz revealed another question involving the uncomfortable past of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

“To Manager Swalwell: Tell us about Fang Fang,” it said.

Fang Fang, also known as Christine Fang, was a suspected Chinese spy with whom Swalwell is accused of engaging in sexual relations.

Another question a senator submitted that was in the same vein:

“Have any of the House Managers had sexual relations with a Chinese communist spy? Please explain,” it said.

Breitbart News reported in December that several Democrats, including Swalwell, had developed “extensive ties” with Fang, who is no longer in the country.

According to Axios, Fang burrowed her way into Swalwell’s political circle:

Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions. Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals. Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years. A statement from Swalwell’s office provided to Axios said: ‘Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.’

In January, Swalwell told CNN the allegations were “retaliation more than anything else.”

