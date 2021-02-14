Pollak: Joe Biden’s School Policy Exposes His Fraud on ‘Science’

President Joe Biden campaigned on the idea that his administration — unlike that of President Donald Trump, he claimed — would make decisions on the basis of science, not politics.

In a slew of executive orders, he signed several declaring to that effect, proclaiming: “[I]t is the policy of my Administration to make evidence-based decisions guided by the best available science and data.” But Biden’s policy on the re-opening of schools shows that he puts politics before science.

In January, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky suggested that schools ought to be able to reopen soon. “Current data from schools, from summer camps and whatnot also suggested that the children not only have decreased rates of symptoms, but have decreased rates of transmissibility,” she said. But Biden’s allies in the teachers’ unions, who have been fighting re-opening in major cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, resisted.

When the Biden White House was asked about Walkensky’s comments, it told reporters that she had been acting only in her “personal capacity.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed that the administration would await the CDC’s formal new guidelines before taking a position. The new guidelines, issued Friday, were dressed up as a strategy for re-opening, but they make re-opening all but impossible, and imply that many schools that are currently open should close.

As public health experts Joseph G. Allen and Helen Jenkins write in the Washington Post:

The new report on schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be a wake-up call to parents everywhere: If they’re not back already, your kids are not going back to school full-time this year.