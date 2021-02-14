Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has issued guidance on having safe sex in the coronavirus era.

“Wearing a well-fitting mask that covers the mouth and nose while having sex with other people will further reduce the risk,” the press release stated.

The guidance includes a wide range of advice from cleaning sex toys, to virtual sex to the dangers of being “forced out”:

If you are not out yet, or are questioning, or haven’t transitioned yet to those who live with you, or sexual encounters are not openly discussed in your household, be sure to focus on your emotional safety and see if there are ways to improve or secure your privacy.

The guidance also addresses voyeurism, asserting one should remain at least six feet away from other people.

A warning about “hot and heavy breathing” stated:

COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] is spread when we breathe out and is especially spread when a person coughs, sneezes, and even when they sing. Increased breathing, like with panting, groaning, moaning or shouting, increases what we exhale, and also is believed to increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

There is no mention of celibacy or pregnancy in the health guidance, but it does compare the risk of getting coronavirus to sexually transmitted diseases and suggests finding a “sex buddy” could prevent spreading the virus.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the guidance:

Of course, sex with someone outside your household isn’t strictly allowed right now. Under California rules for “purple tier” counties, which include the entire Bay Area, people are allowed to visit non-household members only outdoors, masked, and at six feet distance. That would seem to preclude sex. But perhaps a dose of realism is needed, as Valentine’s Day approaches.Asked for comment on the document, the San Francisco Department of Public Health noted that it published safer-sex guidance first in 2020, and “the safer sex guidance was updated this week to reflect the latest science on COVID-19.”

The guidance also tells people to “embrace dirty thoughts and clean surfaces.”

