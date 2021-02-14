Hillary Clinton could face impeachment as a private citizen and prohibition from running for office ever again under the precedent set during the trial of former President Donald Trump, his lawyer said Friday.

“This could happen to … the former secretary of state,” lawyer Michael van der Veen told senators, according to the Washington Times. “It could happen to a lot of people. That’s not the way this is supposed to work.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked if Trump’s impeachment trial “would create a new precedent” for former officials such as Clinton.