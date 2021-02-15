Hillary Clinton Includes Herself in Presidents Day Photo, Leaves Out Bill

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton included herself in a photo of presidents on Presidents Day but left out her own husband.

Clinton posted a picture of herself in the Oval Office with former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden:

“Happy Presidents Day!” the caption read as Clinton pointed at the camera in a laugh.

Omitted: former President Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband.

Just one day prior, Bill Clinton posted a Valentine’s Day message and included a photo of himself with his arm around Hillary with the caption “My Valentine”:

In 2017, Hillary Clinton fantasized about being president of another planet.

While discussing a variety of topics with Now This, Clinton envisioned leaving Earth and blasting off to Earth 2, where that planet faces the same issues as the actual Earth.

What would be happening right now if Hillary Clinton were president? pic.twitter.com/4Ss4RNyZtd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 19, 2017

“We went to another planet with Hillary,” the caption read as Nico Pitney fired off a series of topics.

“People joke about Earth 2, where you are president,” he told a laughing Clinton.

Clinton said she would have “full-on diplomatic pressure” to deal with Earth 2’s North Korea.

Clinton said if she was in charge, she would be “putting as much money as it took into enforcing the laws we already have” on guns, and added she would want “universal background checks.”

After answering a question about the opioid crisis, an aide attempted to end the interview, but Clinton suggested going on with the fantasy.

“You want one more? I’ll be short — one more. Because I like being on Earth 2,” Clinton said.

Pitney then asked Clinton what she would do about Russia.

“If I had been president, or on Earth 2, where I am,” she said she would have an “independent commission” look into the alleged Russian “hacking” of the presidential election.

