Lincoln Project’s Fundraising Page Turned Off Amid Multiple Scandals

The Lincoln Project’s fundraising page is no longer operational in the wake of sexual harassment allegations waged against co-founder John Weaver and a wave of resignations from the embattled Never Trump organization.

The Lincoln Project’s donation website page has been shut off since Saturday, the New York Post was first to point out.

The organization has been in turmoil since the New York Times reported that over 20 young men alleged Weaver sent them unsolicited sexual messages. Weaver has since departed the group and the FBI is reportedly investigating allegations against the longtime strategist of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), says reporter Yashar Ali.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Project tweeted and subsequently deleted private messages between co-founder Jennifer Horn and a journalist, seemingly without her consent.

1. Lincoln Project tweeted out a thread that appeared to contain screenshots from their former partner @NHJennifer's account Unclear how they got access to them These exchanges were with journalist @AmandaBecker They have deleted the thread but here are screenshots (Cont) pic.twitter.com/ddkbtFNlVg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2021

The scandals prompted Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt to resign Friday from the group’s board of directors, while Nayyera Haq quit as the group’s newly-minted TV host.

“Presently, the Lincoln Project is made up of four middle-aged white men. That composition doesn’t reflect our nation, nor our movement. I am resigning my seat on the Lincoln Project board to make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project,” Schmidt (pictured) said in a statement.

The organization announced Thursday evening, after the new details were reported by The Associated Press, that its board had decided to “retain a best-in-class outside professional” to review Weaver’s tenure “to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for The Lincoln Project.”

The group also encouraged anyone bound by a nondisclosure agreement “to contact the Lincoln Project for a release.”

Despite the initial warning in June, the group took no action against Weaver and pressed forward with its high-profile work. For the collection of GOP consultants and former officials, being anti-Trump was becoming very good for business. Of the $90 million Lincoln Project has raised, more than $50 million has gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.