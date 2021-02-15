Saturday Night Live focused this weekend on New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s looks rather than his administration’s coverup of coronavirus deaths in Empire State nursing homes.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is a real-life model for Moe Szyslak, announced that more New Yorkers will be eligible for the COVID vaccine beginning next week,” Che said.

“New Yorkers will have to provide documentation of their condition and answer medical questions like, ‘Whats-a-matter, you?’” he continued.

The decision to ignore one of the hottest political topics, Gov. Cuomo’s executive order to move sick COVID-19 patients to nursing homes and the ensuing cover-up, was noticeably an effort by SNL to protect Gov. Cuomo from forthcoming calls to resign amid investigation inquiries by state officials.

News broke last week that the New York nursing home coronavirus death toll was higher than Gov. Cuomo initially reported. New figures released suggest a rise in actual deaths from 9,000 to near 15,000.

Today, Cuomo defended his administration’s decision to delay releasing data on Covid-19 deaths in long-term care facilities as state lawmakers say they are considering repealing the governor’s emergency powers.

State senators released a joint statement calling for the repeal of Gov. Cuomo’s emergency executive powers to that effect this past Friday. “While Covid-19 has tested the limits of our people and state … it is clear that the expanded emergency powers granted to the governor are no longer appropriate,” they wrote.