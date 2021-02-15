Watch: Donald Trump Surprises Supporters at Presidents’ Day Rally in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump surprised attendees of a Presidents’ Day rally in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday.

Riding in a black SUV, the former president drove slowly through the cheering crowd, protected by members of the Secret Service.

Supporters waved Trump flags and American flags, chanting “USA!” as Trump’s familiar shock of blond hair was spotted in the window of the vehicle.

The pair of SUVs drove slowly through the crowd before continuing on down the highway. Police were spotted at the event to control the crowds.

Hundreds of Trump supporters joined the rally about a mile west of Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Presidents’ Day and the former president of the United States.

Right Side Broadcasting Network was present for the event and streamed it live.

Fans of the former president continue to show their affection.

On Sunday, a woman from San Antonio, Texas spent more than $1,000 to have a plane fly over Mar-a-Lago with the message, “We love you Prez Trump. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

On Monday, another message for Trump flew by that read, “We ❤️ Trump! The Best is Yet to Come.”