White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Joe Biden believes that illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children have “rights” to stay in the country.

Asked about Biden’s position on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals enacted by former President Barack Obama, Psaki replied that Biden was “somebody who believes in the rights of the DACA recipients to be in the country.”

She said that Biden had expressed his support for the program on multiple occasions.

“Well there certainly is (support) as part of the proposal that the president outlined and proposed on day one as an earned path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrations who are living in the country,” Psaki said.

She responded that Biden would “certainly watch closely” regarding the future of the program after a federal judge in Texas weighs a ruling on the issue.

“It is a program that he has long been committed to protecting and preserving and taking every step he can to do exactly that,” she said.

The president plans to unveil his immigration reform legislation to Congress this week, according to reports.

Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would expand amnesty to at least 11 million illegal aliens currently living in the United States.