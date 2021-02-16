Job Creators Network’s Times Square Billboard Demands Biden ‘Stop Siding with Unions and Push to Reopen Schools Now’

The Job Creators Network (JCN), one of the largest small business advocacy organizations in America, is launching a website NoSchoolJoe.com, which the organization says offers Americans a detailed breakdown of “the Biden administration’s failure to reopen schools, despite the overwhelming data that shows it’s safe.”

The Job Creators Network has also erected a billboard in the heart of Times Square, on the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway. “Hey Joe — We thought you were going to listen to the science, not special interests. OPEN SCHOOLS NOW,” the billboard reads.

“Find out more at NoSchoolJoe.com,” the adjacent billboard says. JCN says the billboard is meant to “raise awareness of Biden’s decision to side with special interests rather than children.”

“Joe Biden’s own CDC Director said it’s safe to reopen schools, even if teachers have not been vaccinated. Yet the White House has distanced itself from those comments and has failed to full-throatedly endorse a return to in-person classroom instruction,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement. “It’s clear that Biden is siding with special interests and kowtowing to the teacher’s unions, rather than the well-being of our country’s children. American schools need to reopen now and Biden should use the bully pulpit to make it happen.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last Friday that the Biden administration is proud of the new, updated guidelines that allow state and local leaders to conduction the necessary for “operational strategy, to support safe, in-person instruction and protect teachers, students, and other school staff.” Yet millions of public school students are not learning in-person.

And teachers’ unions have pushed back on reopening schools. National Education Association President Becky Pringle is pressuring Congress and the White House to release more funding for improved school ventilation and other measures before its members can return to in-person teaching.