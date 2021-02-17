GOP Lawmakers, Leaders Memorialize Conservative Icon, Radio Giant Rush Limbaugh

Penny Starr

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who educated and entertained millions of loyal listeners for more than three decades, lost his battle with lung cancer on Wednesday. Condolences from GOP lawmakers and leaders poured in.

Limbaugh just recently celebrated his 70th birthday and has been off the air since February 2.

Fellow Missourian Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) released a statement following the announcement of Limbaugh’s death on air by his wife Kathryn:

A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said in a statement.:

For decades, conservatives across the country attentively listened to Rush Limbaugh on the airwaves to get his take on the events of the day. Rush fundamentally changed the Republican Party for the better because he was unafraid to stand up to the status quo. His voice, knowledge and influence will be badly missed in the conservative movement. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), said in a statement:

I join millions of Americans in mourning the passing of Rush Limbaugh. I first listened to Rush in 1987, when I was still working for an international engineering company. I’d never heard anyone speak about the issues confronting our nation with such clarity. I really believe that Rush Limbaugh, in many respects, became a political mentor to me, as he was to millions more. Ronald Reagan may have launched the modern conservative movement, but Rush Limbaugh built it by speaking to tens of millions of Americans every week. He leaves a tremendous void, and it is now the responsibility of those he mentored to fill it. He will be greatly missed. Ann and I extend our deepest sympathy to the Limbaugh family at this difficult time and will remember them in our prayers.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, said in a statement:

Rush was a giant in radio and in the conservative movement. He was a true inspiration for everyone who treasures conservative values and principles.  He was a voice that carried so many important messages and truths in politics and other arenas. I met Rush at my Congressional Orientation in 2003, and he inspired me and ecouraged me to always fight for conservatism and to stand up for our cherished freedoms and American ideals.”

Other Republican lawmakers and leaders took to Twitter to post their condolences:

 

