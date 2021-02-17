President Joe Biden is readying the release of his amnesty plan that will seek to increase legal immigration levels while legalizing 11 to 22 million illegal aliens — a policy prescription that is likely to burden black American communities more than any other.

Biden and elected Democrats, this week, are expected to unveil their amnesty plan that is likely to propose increasing the flow of low-skilled foreign workers to the United States to compete for jobs against unemployed Americans. Similarly, the plan is likely to give green cards to nearly the entire illegal alien population who would be immediately allowed to legally take U.S. jobs.

The amnesty priority of the Biden administration and Democrats comes as black Americans helped boost their electoral victories in the last election cycle. The black vote in swing states like Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania helped push Biden over the line. Nationally, black Americans went 87 percent for Biden over former President Trump, easily the strongest most loyal Democrat voting bloc.

Despite their massive show of support, Biden is eyeing mass immigration plans that research has repeatedly shown will devastate black American communities.

“Because most illegal immigrants overwhelmingly seek work in the low skilled labor market and because the black American labor force is so disproportionately concentrated in this same low wage sector, there is little doubt that there is significant overlap in competition for jobs in this sector of the labor market,” Vernon M. Briggs, Jr., Emeritus Professor of Labor Economics, School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Cornell University, told the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in 2008:

Given the inordinately high unemployment rates for low skilled black workers (the highest for all racial and ethnic groups for whom data is collected), it is obvious that the major loser in this competition are low skilled black workers. This is not surprising, since if employers have an opportunity to hire illegal immigrant workers, they will always give them preference over legal workers of any race or ethnic background. [Emphasis added]

Additional research by the Center for Immigration Studies’ Steven Camarota has revealed that black Americans are much more likely to compete for U.S. jobs against foreign workers than most other Americans.

Today, there are more than 17 million Americans who remain jobless — more than 10 million of which are unemployed and seven million who are out of the labor force. Another six million Americans are underemployed, but all want full-time jobs with competitive wages and good benefits.

Of the more than 10 million Americans who are unemployed, 930,000 are black Americans, the highest level of unemployment among any racial group in the workforce.

Yet and still, the Biden administration is focused on packing the U.S. labor market with foreign competition that wealthy Americans will not be forced to compete against for jobs. The priorities of the administration are not aligned with the priorities of black Americans.

In one of the latest surveys by the Pew Research Center, immigration ranks as one of the lowest priorities for black Americans. Meanwhile, 84 to 95 percent of black Americans said defending the U.S. against terrorism, strengthening the economy, and controlling the Chinese coronavirus crisis are their top concerns facing the nation.

Every year, about 1.2 million legal immigrants are given green cards to permanently resettle in the U.S. In addition, 1.4 million foreign nationals are annually awarded temporary visas to full U.S. jobs that would otherwise go to Americans.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.