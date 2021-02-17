Poll: 2-in-3 U.S. Voters Say Feds Are ‘Biased in Favor’ of Big Banks

The majority of American voters say the federal government is “biased in favor of bankers,” while only a fraction believe there is a bias toward United States consumers, a poll reveals.

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll finds that about 66 percent of Americans say the federal government favors the nation’s biggest banks over consumers. Meanwhile, just six percent said the government favors consumers and 20 percent said they were unsure.

Most notable is that registered Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump are slightly more likely than registered Democrats and supporters of President Joe Biden to say the government favors the big banks.

For example, almost seven-in-ten Trump supporters said the government favors bankers on Wall Street over consumers, while 67 percent of Biden supporters said the same. Similarly, 66 percent of swing voters and 64 percent of Republicans said the government favors banks, while 61 percent of Democrats said the same.

Of those who call themselves conservatives, 67 percent said the government favors the big banks. Only five percent of conservatives said the government favors consumers.

The survey is yet another insight into the unpopularity of the Republican establishment’s economic libertarian agenda that often includes a generous financial policy for Wall Street and opposition to increased consumer protections like mandatory nation of origin labeling.

Post-2020 election analysis of the American electorate found that much like the electorate in 2016, Republican voters — and a significant portion of Democrats — tend to be populists on economic issues while being culturally conservative.

During the Chinese coronavirus crisis, Wall Street’s biggest banks posted soaring profits of nearly $30 billion just for the first half of 2020. The profits were an 82 percent increase compared to the same time in 2019 and came as millions of Americans were forced onto the unemployment rolls and hundreds of thousands of small businesses were closed by government-mandated lockdowns.

The poll surveyed more than 1,300 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

