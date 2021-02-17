‘Texas Relief Warriors’ Feed Hundreds of Houston Seniors During Outages

Dozens of volunteers rushed to prepare hundreds of hot meals for seniors in need Wednesday morning in Houston, Texas.

The “Texas Relief Warriors,” a non-profit disaster relief organization, have already fed hundreds of seniors and are working to feed a total of approximately 2,000 in need during the rolling power outages throughout the south caused by Winter Storm Uri. The group has already prepared approximately 800 hot meals on the way to their goal.

The beginning of what will soon turn into 800 breakfast tacos for tomorrow morning. If you're in the Houston area and need a warm meal, please reach out –> https://t.co/KxlcLY8RhN pic.twitter.com/YLVsPHOcJv — CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) February 17, 2021

Of course, they are just one group dedicated to saving lives in Uri’s aftermath. Good Samaritans such as Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm are also offering their resources to the task. Buzbee channeled funds for approximately 800 breakfast tacos through “CrowdSource Rescue,” an organization that connects volunteers with those suffering during difficult times.

“The beginning of what will soon turn into 800 breakfast tacos for tomorrow morning,” CrowdSource Rescue tweeted just after midnight last night. “If you’re in the Houston area and need a warm meal, please reach out.”

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Texas, during a three-day weekend at Camp David. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would continue “monitoring the situation in Texas very closely.”

Psaki told reporters Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall was in contact with the governors of affected states, and “expressed the President’s strong commitment to ensuring that the federal government proactively does everything it can to support state and local officials and preparing and responding to events that affect our citizens.”