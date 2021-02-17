WH Press Sec Jen Psaki: Gun Control ‘a Priority’ for Joe Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday gun control is “a priority” for President Joe Biden.

Fox News quoted Psaki referenced Biden and stressed gun control is “a priority to him on a personal level.”

She did not offer specifics on Biden’s gun plans, but did mention his support for smart gun technology: “I will say that the president is somebody, throughout his career, who has advocated for smart gun, smart gun safety measures.”

She also suggested Biden is not scared of the NRA: “He is not afraid of standing up to the NRA – he has done it multiple times.”

Psaki said gun control will require the introduction of specific legislation, which she said has not occurred. Moreover, she pointed out that she does not know the likelihood of the legislation passing, once introduced, because it will depend on Congress.

On February 16, 2021, Breitbart News observed Politico Playbook PM’s (PPM) position that Biden’s gun control push is a mess. PPM noted that Biden promised gun control action on day one of his administration, but it did not happen. They then noted gun control proponents got restless and demanded action, leading Biden to ask Congress for specific gun controls on February 14, 2021.

However, after this back and forth, gun control proponents are still in a hurry up and wait scenario.

