Conservatives Release Memo in Opposition to Neera Tanden’s Nomination to Head OMB

Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on her nomination to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), during a hearing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on February 9, …
Penny Starr

The Conservative Action Project, a coalition of conservative groups and leaders, released a memorandum entitled: “Neera Tanden is Unfit to Lead the Office of Management and Budget.”

The coalition hopes to disseminate the memo across social media and other platforms to put pressure on Senators to oppose President Joe Biden nominating Tanden, who has a far-left policy record, including during her tenure as president of the left-wing Center for American Progress.

The memo stated:

Conservatives strongly oppose the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

It is critical that the OMB director lead the agency with sound judgment, as well as bipartisan civility. Tanden has shown neither.

A 2018 report found Tanden mishandled the personal details of a sexual harassment allegation at the Center for American Progress, the organization which she led. She is also accused of pushing or hitting a reporter during her tenure as a senior aide to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

As House Budget Committee Republicans recently noted, “it would be the height of irresponsibility to put someone with this documented managerial record in the top leadership role at a major federal agency, responsible for hundreds of civil servants, putting at risk the rights and protections guaranteed to the employers of OMB.”

Tanden also has significant financial ties to Wall Street financiers, Silicon Valley, defense contractors, the health care industry, and foreign governments – all of whom made substantial donations to Center for American Progress under Tanden’s leadership. These companies include, but are not limited to, Facebook, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Bain Capital, Blackstone, Evercore, Walmart, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Northrup Grumman, and Devry Education Group. Such entanglements raise concerns of who would have access and influence to OMB under her watch.

Finally, Tanden has also demonstrated deeply partisan behavior, regularly taking to social media to attack Republican office holders rather than work with them to build coalitions toward public policy goals. She has called Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) “the worst,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) “a fraud,” stated that “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz,” and called Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “Moscow Mitch” and “Voldemort.” She has publicly insinuated that Russia helped the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Tanden has also stated that Republican Party’s “capacity for evil knows no bounds.”

Neera Tanden has not demonstrated the judgment, civility, or disposition to lead one of the most important offices of the executive branch. We believe her tenure would be marked by more naked partisanship and influence peddling than fair mindedness and sober diligence toward the well-being of all Americans. We urge Senate Republicans to strongly oppose her confirmation.

The 66 people sign who signed the letter include:

The Honorable Edwin Meese III

Attorney General

President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)

 Alfred S. Regnery

Chairman, Conservative Action Project

President, Republic Book Publishers
Tom McClusky

President

March for Life Action

 The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell

President

The Leadership Institute
The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell

Chairman

Constitutional Congress, Inc.

 The Honorable David McIntosh

President

Club for Growth
Scott T. Parkinson

VP for Government Affairs

Club for Growth

 Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq.

Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.

President and CEO, First Liberty Institute
L. Brent Bozell, III

Founder and President

Media Research Center

 Jenny Beth Martin

Chairman

Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund
Christopher Malagisi

Executive Director of Outreach

Hillsdale College

 The Honorable Jim DeMint

Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute

Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)
Ed Corrigan

Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project

President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute

 Rachel Bovard

Senior Director of Policy

Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)
Myron Ebell

Director, Center for Energy and Environment

Competitive Enterprise Institute

 William L. Walton

President

Council for National Policy
The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr.

Chief Domestic Advisor

President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)

 Penny Y. Nance

President & CEO

Concerned Women for America
Lisa B. Nelson The Honorable Tony Perkins

President

Family Research Council
Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.)

Executive Vice President

Family Research Council

 Daniel Schneider

Executive Director

American Conservative Union
Floyd Brown

Chairman

Western Center for Journalism

 Alan E. Sears

Founder

Alliance Defending Freedom
The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr.

Managing Editor

ConservativeHQ.com

 Justin Danhof

General Counsel

National Center for Public Policy Research
Anne Schlafly Cori

Chairman

Eagle Forum

 David N. Bossie

President

Citizens United
Dr. Richard Lee

President and CEO

There’s Hope America

 The Honorable Gary L. Bauer

President

American Values
Mike Davis

Founder and President

Article III Project (A3P)

 Nancy Schulze

Founder, President

RCW Speakers
Kent Glesener

President & CEO

Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc.

 Christie Glesener

President

Shofar International Foundation
Craig Shirley

Reagan Biographer

Presidential Historian

 Steve Berger

Founding Pastor

Grace Chapel
Don Woodsmall

Principal

Arromid, LLC

 Eaton Hopkins

President

Liberty Surgical
Seton Motley

President

Less Government

 Gary Marx

President

The Concord Fund
C. Preston Noell III

President

Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.

 Twila Brase, RN, PHN

President and Co-founder

Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom
Jay Mount

President

MDS Communications Corporation

 Chad Connelly

President

Faith Wins
The Honorable Peter J. Thomas

Chairman

The Conservative Caucus

 William W. Pascoe, III

Board Member

Tea Party Patriots Action
Judson Phillips

Founder

Tea Party Nation

 Jack Park

Conservative Activist and Donor

Law Offices of Jack Park
Elaine Donnelly

President

Center for Military Readiness

 The Honorable Mike Hill

Former Member

Florida State House
Mario Navarro da Costa

Director, Washington Bureau

Tradition, Family, Property

 David Haas

President

Morrison Inc.
Saulius “Saul” Anuzis

President

60 Plus Association

 James L. Martin

Founder/Chairman

60 Plus Association
Andresen Blom

President

Hawaiian Values

 Amapola Hansberger

Founder and President

Legal Immigrants for America
Kay R. Daly

President

Coalition for a Fair Judiciary

 Ron Pearson

Executive Director

Conservative Victory Fund
Joan Holt Lindsey

President

Lindsey Communications

 Paul Gessing

President

Rio Grande Foundation
Wade Kirby

Director of Development

GSWA

 Dr. Richard Rounsavelle

Trustee

MRC
Penna Dexter

Co-host

Point of View Radio

 Tim Throckmorton

President

Lifepointe Ministries
Curt Levey

President

Committee for Justice

 Ashley Baker

Director of Public Policy

Committee for Justice

