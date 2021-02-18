David Limbaugh on Rush’s Passing: ‘My Brother Was the Real Deal’

David Limbaugh, brother to the late Rush Limbaugh, broke his silence with a few written words about his brother’s passing Wednesday evening, explaining he is not yet ready to speak but expressing immense love and adoration for his brother and thanking supporters for doing the same.

“Im [sic] not ready to speak yet but I Im [sic] so proud of my amazing, loving brother,” the conservative radio legend’s younger brother wrote Wednesday.

“Thousands of you have shared how much he meant to you. My brother was the real deal. I can’t describe how sad I am but also how proud I am of my big brother,” he continued. “I love and adore you Rush. Thank you all”:

The famed conservative died on Wednesday from lung cancer complications, his wife Katheryn announced at the opening of his broadcast that same day.

“I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone now, welcoming you to another exceptional 3 hours of broadcasting,” she said, telling the audience how much Rush had cherished them the last 32 years.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she announced.

Tributes poured in from loving fans and prominent conservative political figures, who thanked Rush for the impact he made on their lives and careers.

“Rush Limbaugh is a bonafide radio pioneer and a true American icon. One of the highlights of the past several years for me on a personal level was getting the opportunity to get to know Rush and his amazing family,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement following the news of Limbaugh’s passing.

“He truly is an irreplaceable voice who will be dearly missed by me, my family, and the entire conservative movement,” he added.

“We’ve lost Thomas Paine, we’ve lost a voice like no other,” conservative radio host Mark Levin said of Limbaugh.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also released a statement, identifying “America’s Anchorman” as the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

On Wednesday, former President Trump described Limbaugh, whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, as “irreplaceable.”