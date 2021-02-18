Elderly Veteran Beats Armed Suspect to Death to Save Wife

An elderly veteran in South Carolina intervened to save his wife by beating an alleged armed intruder to death mid-afternoon on Monday in Aiken, South Carolina.

FOX57 reported 82-year-old Herbert Parrish killed the alleged intruder to protect 79-year-old Lois Parrish.

Lois allegedly heard a knock at the door and answered, only to have the suspect ask if she had seen his dog. When she said she had not, the suspect, 61-year-old Harold Runnels, allegedly pushed his way inside.

Runnels allegedly pulled a knife once inside, so Herbert grabbed a shotgun for self-defense.

“I felt, we’re gone,” Herbert said. “He’s going to kill us and take what he can take.” He then began beating the suspect with the shotgun, eventually mortally wounding him.

Hebert and Lois recognized Runnels as someone they had seen in the neighborhood, FOX13 said.

