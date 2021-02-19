Donald Trump: Iran ‘Going to Drive a Tough Bargain’ Under Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump voiced his concerns on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s willingness to renegotiate with Iran.

“Iran was willing to do anything, and now they’re going to drive a tough bargain,” Trump said in an interview with Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly, expressing his views about Biden’s negotiations with Iran and China.

“We have them in such great position. Such a shame if we don’t get it done properly.”

During his presidency, Trump made canceling the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama a priority, despite many in the Washington establishment advising against it.

“The fact is this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said in May 2018 when he announced he would cancel the deal. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

In his interview Wednesday, Trump expressed regret that he was unable to conclude tough negotiations with Iran and China, with Biden and the Democrats now in power.

“The Democrats have it as America last, because they’re willing to give everything up to China,” he said.

Trump said Biden would be unable to be tough on China because of his family’s financial ties to the Chinese.

“His family’s involved with the Chinese, certainly, a long time and a lot of money,” Trump said.