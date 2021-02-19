Joe Biden Breaks Silence About Texas, Promises to Visit

President Joe Biden broke his silence Friday about the weather disaster in Texas, promising to visit.

Biden confirmed to reporters at the White House that he wants to travel to Texas next week but only if he can do it “without creating a burden for folks.”

“I’m going to be a president for all Americans,” Biden said.

Biden has remained publicly silent about the ongoing struggles in the state for several days except for three social media posts on Thursday.

White House officials asserted Biden was “keeping abreast” of the issues in Texas and that officials are working with local leaders to assist Texans. On Thursday, the White House announced FEMA is providing 60 generators as well as food, water, and blankets to Texas communities.

Biden reassured reporters Friday he is handling the crisis from the White House.

“FEMA is already there and providing support,” he said.

On Thursday night, Biden spoke on the phone with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the conditions on the ground in Texas.

He said on Friday that he is ready to move forward on a proposal to declare a major disaster in Texas to offer more federal relief.

“I’m going to sign the declaration once that’s in front of me,” Biden said Friday. “God willing we’ll bring relief to a lot of Texans.”