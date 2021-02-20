Poll: Most Voters Consider Joe Biden a ‘Puppet of the Radical Left’

The majority of U.S. voters consider President Biden a “puppet” of the radical left, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday revealed.

The survey, taken February 16-17, 2021, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, asked respondents if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “Joe Biden’s not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be. He’s a puppet of the radical left.”

Fifty-four percent of voters agreed with the statement, 40 percent disagreed, and six percent indicated they remain unsure. The opinions are sharply divided on party lines, as the overwhelming majority of Republicans, 82 percent, agree with the statement, compared to 27 percent of Democrats who felt the same. Sixty-eight percent of Democrats disagree with the sentiment that Biden is a “puppet” of the radical left. Fifty-four percent of those unaffiliated with either party agree with a majority of Republicans.

Donald Trump Jr. used the phrase in a recent interview with Secrets, explaining that the president is “not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be.”

“He’s a puppet of the radical Left, and he’s their dream guy because they’ll sign whatever they put in front of them, and he doesn’t know the difference,” former President Trump’s eldest son said.

The survey also asked respondents to rate the amount of influence the Democrat Party’s ultra- left wing has on Biden. A plurality, or 49 percent, said “too much influence,” followed by 30 percent who said “about the right amount of influence,” 13 percent who said “not enough influence,” and eight percent who remain unsure.

Once again, Republicans are far more likely to say the radical left has “too much influence” on Biden— 75 percent to the 24 percent of Democrats who said the same. Fifty percent of voters unaffiliated with either party also said the party’s left wing has “too much” influence on the president.

That remained a prominent narrative during the presidential election. Former Vice President Mike Pence described Biden during his Republican National Convention (RNC) speech last year as “a Trojan horse for a radical left.”

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3 percent.