Former Vice President Mike Pence declined the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) invitation to speak at the event, a source familiar with the development confirmed to Breitbart News.

It is unknown why Pence refused the invitation.

In the meantime, former President Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at the conservative gathering in Florida next weekend, according to reports.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January, but reemerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.