Donald Trump Criticizes SCOTUS for Allowing NY ‘Witch Hunt’ to Continue

Former President Donald Trump reacted Monday to the Supreme Court decision to reject his attempt to prevent New York prosecutors from obtaining his financial records.

“The Supreme Court never should have let this ‘fishing expedition’ happen, but they did,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement to reporters in which he condemned the decision.

On Monday, the Supreme Court turned down Trump’s application to stay a lower court’s order, which allows prosecutors to subpoena the former president’s tax, financial, and bank records.

Trump decried the effort by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. as “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

“The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump,” he continued. “This is something which has never happened to a President before.”

Trump also decried the investigation as a partisan effort by Democrat New York officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to punish him for winning the presidency.

“The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs — who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon — is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” Trump wrote.

He warned that the ongoing investigation imitated those of third world countries trying to punish their political rivals.

“That’s fascism, not justice — and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it,” he wrote.

The application is Trump v. Vance, No. 20A63 in the Supreme Court of the United States.