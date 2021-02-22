Forty-six percent of Trump voters said they would ditch the Republican Party to join the “Trump party” if the former president opted to create one, a Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released this week found.

The survey, taken February 15-19 among 1,000 Trump voters, found the former president continues to enjoy strong support among the GOP base following the conclusion of the Democrats’ second, failed impeachment trial.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed indicated that they would “abandon the GOP and join the Trump party if the former president decided to create one.” Twenty-seven percent said no, and the remainder indicated that they remain unsure.

According to USA Today, “half of those polled” said the GOP should “become ‘more loyal to Trump,’ even at the cost of losing support among establishment Republicans.”

“We feel like Republicans don’t fight enough for us, and we all see Donald Trump fighting for us as hard as he can, every single day,” Brandon Keidl, one of the respondents, said, taking issue with establishment Republicans who “don’t ever push back.”

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent. It coincides with the findings of other recent polls, which show Trump continuing to enjoy strong support among Republican voters even as establishment Republicans seek to resume “business as usual.”

A Rasmussen Reports survey released last week showed 72 percent of GOP voters saying the Republican Party should be “more like former President Trump,” compared to 20 percent who said it should be “more like the average GOP member of Congress.”

Similarly, an Echelon Insights survey released last week showed Trump continuing to dominate the field in a potential 2024 primary scenario: