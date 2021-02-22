Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced Monday she is launching Greater Georgia Action, Inc., a voter registration effort, in her first political move since her narrow defeat in the high-profile Senate runoffs in January.

The group serves as a response to Democrat activist Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization, a fundraising giant Abrams launched in 2018 to combat “voter suppression,” which she maintains caused her loss in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Loeffler will serve as chair of Greater Georgia and has made a personal seven-figure investment in the group.

“Our state is greater — and our democracy is stronger — when everyone’s voice is heard, and that’s exactly what Greater Georgia’s work is about,” Loeffler said in a statement. “But for too many in our state, the importance — and even the sanctity of their vote — is in question.”

Georgia, a typically red state, was rocked by Democrat upsets in the November general election and January Senate runoffs. Concerns about voter fraud in several battleground states, including Georgia, dominated conversation about the races.

Loeffler, in her own race, lost to now-Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on January 5 by two percent, a huge blow to Republicans as it contributed to tipping the Senate majority to Democrats.

Polling after November indicated Republicans did not trust the results of the election, and that sentiment was prevalent throughout much of Loeffler’s campaign, especially as former President Donald Trump, her most prominent surrogate, continuously claimed the general election had been wrought with mass fraud while campaigning for her, likely reinforcing the concerns some voters had about election integrity.

Loeffler cites “rebuilding trust in our election process” as one of the motivating factors behind Greater Georgia:

We’re rolling up our sleeves to register conservative-leaning voters who have been overlooked, to regularly engage more communities, and to strengthen election integrity across our state. Elections at every level have consequences — and we’re already seeing the consequences of recent elections play out in Georgia and across the country. Conservatives have a winning message, we just need to go out and share it with more people. By registering new voters, broadening our outreach, and rebuilding trust in our election process, we can create better outcomes, strengthen our democracy, and lift up more voices in our state.

Loeffler, according to various reports, is mulling another run against Warnock, who is up for reelection in 2022, but the Republican field for the seat is unclear at this stage as others, including former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also weigh entering into the race.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.