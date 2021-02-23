A new poll shows a plurality of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes, resulting in numerous deaths that were not reported in fear of a federal investigation.

According to the poll from Marist College poll released on Tuesday, 41 percent of the New York residents who took part in the survey believe Cuomo reacted unethically in his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, but not illegally. Nineteen percent of those surveyed said they believe Cuomo has done something illegal, as compared to 27 percent who believe Cuomo has committed no wrongdoing.

The poll follows multiple reports Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted her team withheld the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes to shield the Cuomo government from federal investigation and political scrutiny.

Cuomo, who is in his third term, received approval from 54 percent of those interviewed for his overall handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, an 18-point drop since last July. Forty-nine percent of New Yorkers approved of Cuomo’s job performance in the poll, a 17-point drop since last July. Twenty-eight percent disapprove of Cuomo’s job performance, a 19-point increase since last summer.

“Cuomo’s approval rating, which was sky high in the summer, has returned to its pre-pandemic level,” Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, Director of The Marist Poll, said

“Should Cuomo decide to seek a fourth term, these results suggest it will be a challenge,” Miringoff added. “That said, his current numbers are comparable to what they were when he faced the voters last time.”

Overall, 50 percent of New Yorkers surveyed in the poll have a favorable opinion of Cuomo, while 46 percent do not.

A total of 953 New York residents took part in the poll outlined above from February 15 to 17. The poll has a 3.8 +/- margin of error.

