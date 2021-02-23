President Joe Biden is reportedly weighing executive gun control on “ghost guns,” a term Democrats use to describe firearms that can be built from kits or 80 percent frames/lowers.

On Tuesday Politico reported that Biden wants to make good on this campaign promise to pursue gun control and sees executive action in targeted areas as the way to do it.

This executive action for “ghost guns” would put in a place a background check requirement for possession of such firearms.

Politico noted Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was pushing the Biden Administration to go further with executive action, saying, “My view is the bigger and bolder the better on gun violence prevention because we have a unique window of opportunity.”

However, the Biden team signaled they are more inclined to wait for legislation to reach his desk on other gun control matters.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) put forward H.R. 125 and H.R. 127 in January 2021. Those two bills alone would create a seven-day waiting period for semiautomatic firearm purchases, create a firearm registry, require gun owners to be licensed, mandate that gun owners pay the federal government $800 for liability insurance (to own a gun), and undergo psychological evaluations, among other things.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) will soon be putting forth the universal background check legislation on which Biden campaigned.

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) is expected to put forward similar universal background check legislation in the House.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.