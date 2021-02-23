WATCH: Man Flying Trump 2024 Flag at Trump Ice Rink Tackled by Security

A Trump supporter brought his Trump 2024 flag to an ice rink in New York’s Central Park and was tackled to the ice by security.

Dion Cini, who calls himself a “guerrilla marketer,” brought his flag to Central Park’s Wollman Ice Rink, a rink run by the Trump Organization, on what was supposed to be its last day of business after being targeted by the Democrat Big Apple mayor.

A video posted by FreedomNews TV shows Cini skating around the rink with a long pole festooned with his large Trump flag before security guards begin demanding that he leave the ice.

Eventually, security officers grab Cini and wrestle him to the ground to eject him from the rink. But as security deals with Cini, another man — identified as Travis Scott – is seen stealing Cini’s flag.

“The crowd of ice skaters booed the man, who was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, as he skated on the ice holding the flag, the video shows,” PIX 11 reported. “He was then tackled by another skater as people nearby clapped and another person took the man’s flag away.”

The party of unity !! People cheering as my friend @dioncini was attacked in Wollman Rink in Central Park for waving a Trump 2024 flag !! pic.twitter.com/8Wj5QOyFQs — Tina40 (@RealTina40) February 22, 2021

Cini told Daily Dot that he regularly displays Trump flags and other items in areas where the president’s name is not welcome.

“I brought the Trump 2024 flag to Trump Wollman rink because it was the last day of The Trump organization managing the rink, which they’ve done for the last 30 some years, and wanted to celebrate another Trump accomplishment while also starting a campaign push for 2024,” Cini exclaimed. “As I was being attacked, I heard people cheering as I was put into a chokehold, which shocked me because I thought they want unity and not watch their fellow Americans being [attacked] over a flag.”

The city had targeted several ice rinks for closure because Mayor de Blasio did not like the fact that the rinks were managed under contract by the Trump organization. The city reversed the decision stating that the rinks would be open for the rest of the winter season. However, the city also pointed out that the Trump organization will be excluded from next year’s contracts.

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year,” mayoral spokesman Bill Neidhardt said according to PIX 11. “But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

