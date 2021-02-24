Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said he is “pretty sure” Donald Trump would be the GOP presidential nominee if he runs in 2024.

“I think he’d win the nomination if he runs,” Romney said. “I mean, a lot can happen between now and 2024.”

“If you put President Trump in there, among Republicans, he wins in a landslide,” Romney said.

The senator, who voted to convict Trump during the first and second impeachment trials, made the remarks during a New York Times interview where he was asked about the future of the Republican Party.

Romney also said he was “sure” about Trump having significant influence in the GOP going forward.

According to the Boston Globe, Trump supporters agree with Romney:

A poll released earlier this week from Suffolk University and USA Today, which surveyed 1,000 Trump voters, reached a similar conclusion: 76 percent are in favor of supporting his nomination for president and 85 percent are open to voting for him in the general election. Even more striking was that 46 percent of those surveyed asserted they would leave the Republican Party and pledge their allegiance to Trump if he decided to create a new party. The Utah senator also commented on the ongoing internal struggle within the Republican Party — namely the divide between those who abide by Trump’s brand of politics and those, including himself, who do not.

“There’s a populist movement on the right in our country and on the left,” Romney said. “And those movements I don’t believe are going to be going away anytime soon.”

“Although I think, over time, policies that endure and that really help the American family will be more successful,” Romney said. “So I remain, if you will, a more traditional conservative than some of the populist rhetoric within my party.”

