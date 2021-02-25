Democrat Impeachment Lead Jamie Raskin Violates Coronavirus Restrictions, Appears on House Floor without Mask

In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) gives closing arguments on the fifth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (congress.gov via Getty Images)
Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) did not wear a mask Thursday afternoon on the House of Representatives violating the House rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Pelosi stated that masks will be required “at all times” in the House without exemptions, and “members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking,” on December 15, 2020.

House lawmakers who don’t wear masks on the House floor face a $500 fine on their first offense and a $2,500 fine on their second since three Democratic lawmakers tested positive for Coronavirus.

Raskin’s Coronavirus rule breaking behavior is the latest in a long line of hypocritical actions by Democrat lawmakers. In January, another House impeachment manager, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), pulled his mask down to sneeze into his hand while on the House floor.

Last September, Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blowout despite local coronavirus restrictions — a move the salon owner called a “slap in the face.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a birthday party on November 13, 2020, that violated his own government’s guidelines limiting the number of people who can attend a social gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lesser-known Chinese Coronavirus hypocrisies from Democrat politicians are numerous. For instance, Denver’s mayor flew to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his family — after urging others to stay home. He later said he was thinking with “my heart and not my head.”

A Pennsylvania mayor banned indoor dining and then ate at a restaurant in Maryland. The governor of Rhode Island was photographed at an indoor wine event as her state had the nation’s second-highest virus rate at the time.

