Oreo Cookie Brand Declares ‘Trans People Exist’ as Anti-1A ‘Equality Act’ Works Through Congress

The official Twitter account of Nabisco’s Oreo shared a post merely saying “Trans people exist” on Thursday, the day the House of Representatives passed the anti-First Amendment “Equality Act.”

Trans people exist. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021

The so-called “Equality Act” has come under fire from a broad bipartisan coalition of faith leaders, feminists, and medical professionals for its promotion of irreversible sex change procedures among children, blurring lines on statutes designed to protect women’s rights, and an apparent disregard for religious liberty.

On Thursday, The House passes the Equality Act by a 224-206 vote with Republicans John Katko, Tom Reed, and Brian Fitzpatrick voting with Democrats.