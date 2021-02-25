The national Black Lives Matter (BLM) foundation attracted a record-breaking $90 million dollars in donations for 2020, with an average contribution of close to $30, the organization announced Tuesday in a report.

The report does not identify who gave the money in 2020, and leaders declined to name prominent donors.

“This has been a record-breaking year for fundraising, which has been matched with just as historic an amount in campaign budgets and grant disbursements,” the BLM did confirm in its 2020 Impact Report.

The foundation said its web traffic climbed 5,000 percent in the same period, with some 24 million visiting the website during the second half of 2020 alone.

The donations were made up of both partner and individual donations — 10 percent were recurring, the report said. The foundation spent around $8.4 million in operating costs and committed about 23 percent of its total assets, leaving it with a fiscal balance of $60 million.

AP reports that strong fiscal position recently caused longstanding tensions to boil over between some of the movement’s grassroots organizers and national leaders — the former went public last fall with grievances about financial transparency, decision-making and accountability.

Tuesday’s report marks the first time in the movement’s nearly eight-year history that BLM leaders have revealed a detailed look at their finances.