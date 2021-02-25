Stephen Miller: Joe Biden Immigration Policies ‘Cruel and Inhumane’

Senior adviser for former President Donald Trump Stephen Miller denounced President Joe Biden’s immigration policies on Wednesday, describing them as “cruel” and “inhumane.”

“What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Miller said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Since Biden was elected president, the number of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the Southern border has jumped significantly.

Miller said Biden’s decision to restore the catch-and-release policies of previous administrations was only encouraging families to send their children alone to the United States.

“He came in office and announced that there’s an open door and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned,” Miller said.

Customs and Border Protection apprehended 5,871 unaccompanied minors in January alone.

“He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes,” Miller said.

Miller said Biden’s policies meant that young children from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala would be sent alone to the border to take advantage of the loopholes in the asylum system.

“That is cruel, that is inhumane, and we are seeing the results of that right now,” he said.

The flood of unattended minors apprehended at the border has already challenged the Biden administration, forcing them to reopen detention camps for unattended minors that were closed during the Trump administration.

“Cartels and drug smugglers are getting rich off of these policies,” Miller said, adding that Biden’s policies were only empowering those who “spread misery and suffering” and “profit over human misery.”

In recent days, Miller has resurfaced in public interviews to criticize Biden’s immigration policies ahead of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at CPAC.

In an interview with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday, Miller previewed Trump’s CPAC speech scheduled for Sunday.

“He’s going to talk about the economy. He’s going to talk about opening our schools back up again so our children can learn and socialize and develop,” Miller said.

Miller said Trump was preparing to offer a “meaningful policy contrast” to the Democrats and the Biden administration and would discuss immigration.

“He’s going to talk about, obviously, the immigration issue, which the president believes, and I agree, is political suicide for the Democrat Party,” Miller said. “He’s going to talk about standing up to China, bringing back our manufacturing jobs.”