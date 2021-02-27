WATCH: Crowd Chants ‘CNN Sucks’ upon Seeing Jim Acosta at CPAC

A crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) broke out into chants of “CNN sucks” and “fake news” when they ran into CNN reporter Jim Acosta at the conference.

Moments earlier, David Marcus of the Federalist asked Acosta if he would cover Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his involvement in multiple scandals:

WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted at CPAC over his network’s failure to cover Cuomo’s multiple scandals. pic.twitter.com/5AWGIeZ55F — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 26, 2021

“He killed 10,000 people, and he’s accused of sexual assault,” Marcus said. “And you guys wanna talk about Ted Cruz.”

“We are covering it. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Acosta responded.

“You’re not,” Marcus replied.

“Okay. Well, we agree to disagree,” Acosta said.

“We don’t agree to disagree. You’re not covering Cuomo,” Marcus replied:

WATCH: A crowd at CPAC surrounds CNN's Jim Acosta and chants “CNN sucks!” pic.twitter.com/fgxsPlCz42 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 26, 2021

The exchange ended with multiple reporters shouting over Marcus and Acosta and a crowd eventually chanting, “Fake news” and “CNN sucks!”

Acosta eventually made his way out of the crowd to do another man-on-the-street interview with a CPAC attendee.

Acosta has hit back against his critics who chanted “CNN sucks!” at former President Donald Trump’s rallies in October by saying, “You know what also sucks? Getting the coronavirus.”