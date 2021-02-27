House Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill just after midnight Saturday after stripping it of an amendment that would have redirected $140 million from a subway project in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hometown of San Francisco to mental health services for children.

Freshman Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) introduced the amendment, which was swiftly dismissed. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) joined Hinson on social media calling out the Democrats’ priorities in the legislation.

“Americans are crying out for targeted relief,” Hinson said on the House floor. “How insulting is it to frontline workers who have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine? The mom trying to pay rent while her small business is in danger. And what about the ER docs and nurses treating kids rushed in for a mental health crisis?”

“This is Washington pork spending at its worst,” Hinson said:

🚨🚨I just introduced an amendment that would take the $140 million carveout for Speaker Pelosi’s pet subway project in CA and send it to mental health programs for students who are suffering because of this pandemic lockdown. Will House Democrats put students over subways? #IA01 — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) February 27, 2021

Democrats’ spending bill sends $140 million to Speaker Pelosi’s pet subway project in California. This is Washington pork spending at its WORST. My amendment would take away this carve out & redirect this money to mental health programs for students. #studentsoversubways pic.twitter.com/tCOE3emm1N — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) February 27, 2021

🚨BREAKING🚨 Democrats just blocked $140 million in grants for mental health services for kids. Know where they decided to spend that taxpayer money instead? Pelosi’s tunnel. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 27, 2021

The bill, which also funds millions of dollars for purposes that have nothing to do with the coronavirus or related suffering from the pandemic, was 219-212.

Two Democrats broke ranks and voted against the bill: Reps. Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine. No Republican voted for the massive package that now heads to the Senate.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.