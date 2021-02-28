Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have won the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) straw poll, which was conducted by the Washington Times and announced on the final day of the annual conference.

The straw poll, often used as a barometer of which candidates are most popular among conservative voters, found that when Trump was included as a 2024 presidential candidate, he won 55 percent of the vote. DeSantis came in second with 21 percent support, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) with four percent.

When Trump was excluded from the straw poll, DeSantis took a wide lead among all other 2024 Republican presidential primary contenders, winning 43 percent support. Noem followed with 11 percent and Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., with eight percent.

Though he has yet to announce, nearly 7-in-10 CPAC attendees said they want to see Trump run for president again in 2024. Just 15 percent said they do not want Trump to run again.

Overall, 97 percent said they approved of the job Trump did between 2017 and 2020. About 87 percent of those said they strongly approved of the job Trump did while 10 percent said they somewhat approved.

Of the issues facing the nation, CPAC attendees said election integrity, constitutional rights, and immigration to the United States are their top concerns. About 62 percent said election integrity was their top concern, followed by 48 percent saying constitutional rights and 35 percent saying immigration to the U.S.

Lower concerns for CPAC attendees were reopening the economy, 32 percent, the Second Amendment, 26 percent, federal spending, 22 percent, and national security, 20 percent.

The straw poll was conducted between February 26 to 28 in-person at CPAC.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.