President Joe Biden struggled to read his speech Friday as he botched the names of Democrat members of Congress and asked, “What am I doing here?”

Biden was in Houston to visit the area affected by last week’s deep freeze and appeared to have trouble reading his speech:

“Representatives, uh, Sheryl— Shirley Jackson Lee,” Biden said, flubbing the name of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

He continued, “Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinneli— excuse me, Pinell, and, uh, what am I doing here?” before looking down at the podium.

“I’m going to lose track here, and, uh, um— Mayor (Sylvester) Turner, Judge (Lina) Hidalgo, uh, thank you all for welcoming us,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Biden had to be reminded by Vice President Kamala Harris to retrieve his mask:

The president was appearing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and had concluded his remarks and went to chat with medical personnel unmasked.

After receiving a thumbs-up from a double-masked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harris asked Biden, “Where’s your mask?”

“My mask!” he said before returning to the podium to retrieve it.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.