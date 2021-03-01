Arkansas: One Student Shot in ‘Isolated Incident’ at Junior High

One student was shot in what Arkansas’ Watson Chapel School District calls an “isolated incident” Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in Watson Chapel Junior High School, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

ABC News reported the parent of the wounded student has been alerted and that all other students are safe.

KATV noted the wounded student was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and a “juvenile suspect” was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Watson Chapel School District used a Facebook post to assure parents the incident is over:

This was an isolated incident and all students students are safe at this time. The parent of the student hurt has been… Posted by Watson Chapel School District on Monday, March 1, 2021

KARK 4 News’ Alexis Wainwright tweeted the juvenile suspect is a male and the shooting victim “is also a juvenile and has serious injuries.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.