Kirsten Gillibrand Continues Not to Call for Andrew Cuomo Resignation

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) continues not to call for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after multiple sexual assault allegations.

In a recent statement, Gillibrand said the women who have come forward “have shown tremendous courage and must be treated with respect and dignity,” calling for the following: “why I called for the attorney general to conduct an independent investigation with subpoena power — I’m very confident that it will be comprehensive and will cover all the allegations against the governor in order to get the answers we need.”

Over the weekend, Letitia James, the New York State attorney general, will have wide-ranging subpoena powers to request documents and call witnesses to examine sexual assault allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

The independent inquiry, which is likely to be months from now, may also scrutinize not just the sexual harassment accusations made by two former aides last week but “potential claims from other women as well,” according to a report.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) on Tuesday called for Andrew Cuomo to step down amid the scandal:

The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021

Breitbart News reached out to Gillibrand’s office for comment as to why she is not standing with fellow Democrats like Rep. Kathleen Rice in calling for Cuomo’s resignation. Gillibrand’s office had not responded at the time of the article being published.