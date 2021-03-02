Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she met with Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), on Monday but that she hadn’t made a decision on whether to support her confirmation.

“I met with her today. We had a sit-down meeting, which was good,” Murkowski told reporters, noting the meeting had just finished.

Murkowski acknowledged she hasn’t made a decision and was still doing her “assessment.” She further commented that she had “some more follow-up questions,” but did not specify them.

The Alaska Republican raised concerns in the meeting over Tanden’s tweets attacking her for being “high on her own supply” in regards to holding certain tax policies.

Breirbart News reported Murkowski on February 25, 2021, responded to Tanden’s tweet with the reaction, “High on my own supply? That’s interesting.”

Tanden and Murkowski’s meeting comes amid the former’s sinking nomination in need of every last vote, with several pivotal lawmakers announcing their opposition to her.