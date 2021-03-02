Previously Deported Illegal Alien Gets 20 Years for Kidnapping Woman

A previously deported illegal alien has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and threatening to murder her in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Luis Analberto Pineda-Anchecta, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted by a federal jury in June 2020 for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend on May 15, 2019. Late last month, Pineda-Anchecta was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, Pineda-Anchecta and another masked man kidnapped the woman from her apartment complex, shoved a cloth in her mouth, and tied a cord around her head to keep the cloth in place before throwing her into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The woman told prosecutors that Pineda-Anchecta said, “I love you and I’m going to kill you” to her as she was driven to a plot of land.

While driving the woman, Pineda-Anchecta kept his hand tightly gripped on the cord around the woman’s head. Eventually, Pineda-Anchecta stopped at a wooded area off the side of the road and proceeded to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

After being dragged to the wooded area, the woman was able to fight off Pineda-Anchecta and run into the middle of the highway to flag down motorists who stopped to help her. That’s when Pineda-Anchecta fled on foot from the scene.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. said Pineda-Anchecta had “intended to kill the victim.”

On January 7, 2020, Pineda-Anchecta was convicted for illegally re-entering the United States after having already been deported. At the time, he was sentenced to seven months in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.