Amazon apparently still thinks very highly of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic”, despite the Coronavirus scandal plaguing the tough talking Democrat.
While Andrew Cuomo’s tome became a New York Times best seller, Amazon also gave the governor the honor of making it an “Editors’ pick” in its nonfiction section.
Cuomo’s Book of Lies is still an “Editor’s pick” for “Best Nonfiction” on @amazon. It will be interesting to see how much longer it maintains that status. https://t.co/KpW7sKdaWr pic.twitter.com/UaEO9IX1v7
— Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) February 24, 2021
Andrew Cuomo’s political setbacks began in January after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report accusing his administration of undercounting the number of Coronavirus nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent.
The administration has since been accused of a cover-up, which the FBI and the U.S. Attorney are reportedly investigating.

