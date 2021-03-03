Biden DHS Makes Dangerous Illegal Aliens Twitter Alert Account Private

The Department of Homeland Security changed its Immigration and Customs Enforcement Alert (@ICEAlert) Twitter account to private. The social media account was previously used to spotlight dangerous illegal migrants living in the United States after being freed by sanctuary cities.

The ICE Alert account is now “protected.” Protected tweets are only visible to Twitter users who are allowed to follow that account. The tweets cannot be reposted.

Jon Feere, a former senior employee at ICE under President Donald Trump, said in a series of tweets that the Biden administration locked ICE’s public safety alert account, which was used to inform the public about the criminal illegal aliens freed by sanctuary cities.

The social media account was created under the Obama administration in 2013 when Joe Biden was vice president. The account was developed by ICE under the Trump administration.

The Biden Admin is also no longer updating the account. Here are some of the public alerts posted by ICE over the past year: pic.twitter.com/3E863phicA — Jon Feere (@JonFeere) March 2, 2021

The Biden administration is no longer updating the account. Biden broke with President Obama in the past by saying the deportations were a “big mistake.”