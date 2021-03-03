Biden DHS Makes Dangerous Illegal Aliens Twitter Alert Account Private

Jacob Bliss

The Department of Homeland Security changed its Immigration and Customs Enforcement Alert (@ICEAlert) Twitter account to private. The social media account was previously used to spotlight dangerous illegal migrants living in the United States after being freed by sanctuary cities.

The ICE Alert account is now “protected.” Protected tweets are only visible to Twitter users who are allowed to follow that account. The tweets cannot be reposted.

Jon Feere, a former senior employee at ICE under President Donald Trump, said in a series of tweets that the Biden administration locked ICE’s public safety alert account, which was used to inform the public about the criminal illegal aliens freed by sanctuary cities.

The social media account was created under the Obama administration in 2013 when Joe Biden was vice president. The account was developed by ICE under the Trump administration.

The Biden administration is no longer updating the account. Biden broke with President Obama in the past by saying the deportations were a “big mistake.”

