Bill to End Concealed Permit Requirement on Move in TN Senate

Legislation to end the requirement for a state-issued permit in order to bear arms is on the move in the Tennessee Senate.

Fox 17 reports the legislation passed the Tennessee Senate Judiciary on Tuesday.

The legislation is supported by Gov. Bill Lee (R). In early February he told legislators that it was time to do away with the permitting requirement:

This is why elections matter! Thank you, Tennessee Gov. @BillLeeTN, for reintroducing Constitutional Carry. We must pass this CRUCIAL legislation and stand for the Second Amendment rights of all Tennesseans. pic.twitter.com/xbjhAYb1iP — NRA (@NRA) February 10, 2021

Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action opposes the legislation which would make carrying a gun for self-defense less cumbersome.

Moms Demand’s Carol Frazier said, “Does it make common sense to have more people carrying guns that don’t have any training? Will that not increase violence in our communities?”

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Shaundelle Brooke also voiced opposition to eliminating the permit requirement for a concealed handgun. Brooke’s son, Akilah DaSilva, was killed by a man armed with a rifle in 2018.

Eighteen states have done away with their concealed carry permit requirements.

Those jurisdictions are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Utah permitless carry goes into effect May 5, 2021.)

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.