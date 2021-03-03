Appearing Wednesday on Fox News Channel, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he is the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he would "absolutely support Trump" as the presidential nominee in 2024 @BrianKempGA #DonaldJTrump #gopnominee #election2024 pic.twitter.com/fktyvs5yK1 — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) March 3, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

NEIL CAVUTO: If Donald Trump is the 2024 nominee for Republicans, would you support him? GOV. BRIAN KEMP: Absolutely. I’m going to support the nominee, as I said again. I worked very hard for the president. I think his ideas will be a part of our party for a long time in the future. Republicans need to have a big tent. There’s a lot of great ideas out there. We’re not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit, and he’s not going away.

Trump called Kemp a “fool” and a “clown” for failing to call a special session in the state to prevent voter fraud after the 2020 election. The governor’s support comes despite Trump claiming he would campaign against Kemp and Georgia’s secretary of state when they are up for reelection in 2022.

Last week, Kemp spoke on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow about Georgia’s Faith Protection Act.