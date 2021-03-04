Alabama state legislatures voted 23-4 to pass legislation protecting minors from life-altering hormone treatments and “gender reassignment” surgery — actions embraced by transgender activists who consider gender a choice not a biological fact.

Republican State Senator Shay Shelnutt sponsored the legislation.

“Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs,” Shelnutt said. “The whole point is to protect kids.”

The Daily Wire reported on the development:

Democrats and pro-transgender activists were reportedly outraged by the passage of the bill. When faced with the criticism that Republicans were “infringing” on the ability of people to make their own decisions, Shelnutt noted that the state bans minors from other substances, like alcohol and tobacco.

The report quoted Biden’s executive order, specifically drawing attention to how it “mandated allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.” The order stated, in part:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination.

“All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation,” the order continued.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com